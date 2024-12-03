Finance minister to convene emergency meeting on martial law declaration

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok convened an emergency meeting with top economic and financial officials Tuesday following the declaration of martial law.

Choi, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, met with the heads of the Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, the finance ministry said.

The industry ministry later said it has also held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review and discuss matters related to the economic and industrial situation, as well as energy supply, in light of the martial law declaration.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring developments in industries, trade and energy to minimize the impact on the real economy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unscheduled late-night address, accusing the opposition of "anti-state activities and plotting rebellion." (Yonhap)