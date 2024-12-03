Most Popular
-
1
[Breaking] South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
-
2
Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
-
3
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
4
Who helped bring star-studded K-drama series 'The Trunk' to life?
-
5
[AtoZ into Korean mind] ‘Tell me I fit in'
-
6
[Breaking] Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
-
7
'Chairman Bang took on risk himself and agreed to put-back option,’ Hybe says
-
8
[From the Scene] Seoul's self-driving bus: What to know
-
9
Yoon declares emergency martial law
-
10
[Breaking] Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
Yoon declares emergency martial lawBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 22:37
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared the emergency martial law.
More to follow.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea declares martial law
-
Ruling party chief denounces declaration of martial law
-
S. Korea, Kyrgyzstan ink Comprehensive Partnership