Kia targets annual sales, operating profit margin of over 10% for next 3 yrs

Kia targets annual sales, operating profit margin of over 10% for next 3 yrsBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 20:55
Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, on Tuesday announced ambitious financial targets for the next three years, aiming for an average annual sales growth rate and operating profit margin of over 10 percent.
In the company's mid- to long-term value enhancement plan, Kia also said it aims to achieve return of equity rates of over 15 percent between 2025 and 2027.
To achieve these targets, Kia outlined strategies, including expanding sales of eco-friendly vehicles, increasing average selling prices, and growing new business areas involving the company's purpose-built vehicles and software-defined vehicles.
Additionally, Kia said it aims to increase its total shareholder return rate to range between 30 percent and 35 percent this year, and reach 35 percent from 2025 to 2027. (Yonhap)
