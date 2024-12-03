S. Korea reports 2 additional avian influenza cases at regional farms

Most Popular
S. Korea reports 2 additional avian influenza cases at regional farmsBy Yonhap
Dec. 3, 2024
South Korea has confirmed two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at regional farms, bringing the season's total to seven, according to the government Tuesday.
Authorities said the cases were reported at a duck farm in Gangjin in South Jeolla Province, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, and a chicken farm in Sejong, 113 kilometers south of Seoul.
The farm owners reported an unusual increase in livestock deaths the previous day, prompting quarantine authorities to conduct detailed inspections.
The Gangjin farm was raising around 22,000 ducks, while the Sejong farm had approximately 233,000 chickens.
To prevent further spread, the government has issued a nationwide standstill order for all poultry farms until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities are carrying out epidemiological investigations and culling operations at the two farms. (Yonhap)
