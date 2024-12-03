JCS chief inspects military readiness against NK provocation near border

Most Popular
JCS chief inspects military readiness against NK provocation near borderBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 20:20
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo visited the Army's 1st Corps and an air defense post near the North Korean border Tuesday to review their readiness against potential provocations.
Addressing the troops at the 1st Corps in Goyang, north of Seoul, Kim stressed to the need to maintain vigilance against the risk of provocations during the year-end and New Year period, and instructed military personnel to respond decisively and effectively against provocations.
During inspections at the air defense post, he urged troops to stay alert against threats of drone provocations, stressing that their readiness was critical for the safety of the greater Seoul region. (Yonhap)
