4 dead, 4 injured as truck crashes into rental car in Jeju

4 dead, 4 injured as truck crashes into rental car in JejuBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 20:06
JEJU -- Four people died and four others were injured after a truck crashed into a rental car on the southern resort island of Jeju on Tuesday, police said.
The accident occurred at 3:58 p.m. in Jeju's Seogwipo, as the 1-ton truck and the rental minivan collided on a two-lane road.
Four of the six passengers in the minivan were transported to a nearby hospital in cardiac arrest but died.
Two others in the minivan and two riding in the truck sustained minor and serious injuries.
Some of the passengers in the minivan are believed to be tourists, according to the police.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)
