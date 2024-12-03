Seoul mayor to file charges against power broker Myung Tae-kyun, news outlets

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon holds up a complaint written against self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun, during an emergency press conference held at Seoul City Hall on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Tuesday that he plans to take legal action against self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun and other related individuals over allegations regarding their involvement in influencing public opinion polls during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.

“I will begin resolute legal action against the fraudulent group that undermines the fairness of elections and threatens democracy, as well as deceitful forces that amplify and distort the truth,” Oh said, during an emergency press conference.

With his background in public polling, Myung has claimed that he supported Oh’s victory by providing polling data and strategic advice. Myung is also currently suspected of using the connections with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady that he claims to have to help former lawmaker Kim Young-sun secure her nomination for the 2022 parliamentary by-election in Changwon and Uichang in South Gyeongsang Province."

During a press conference on Nov. 26, Oh denied commissioning polls from Myung or receiving any related data from the power broker. Instead, he stated that he remembered meeting Myung twice through the introduction of Kim around mid-to-late January 2021.

On Tuesday, Oh added that he would take legal action against Myung and Kim, as well as Kim’s former accountant Kang Hye-kyung, for deception and obstruction of business.

The mayor added that he also plans to take legal action against Rep. Yeom Tae-young of the Democratic Party of Korea as well as news outlets Newstapa and News Tomato for alleged defamation.

“During the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election, Myung and Kim approached the Oh Se-hoon campaign with the intent of committing fraud under the guise of opinion polls,” said Oh on Tuesday. “However, we firmly rejected their attempts and adhered to the righteous path. Our campaign should instead be recognized as a modular case for resolutely rejecting such illegal schemes.”

Oh further stated on Tuesday that a legal complaint is being drafted by a law firm, which will be “filed by the end of the day.”

“I urge the prosecution to thoroughly investigate all allegations I have mentioned and swiftly present clear findings,” Oh stated. “I promise to uncover the truth to the end, standing side to side with citizens to fight against lies and injustice.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors began their investigation into Myung by conducting raids on Changwon City Hall and the South Gyeongsang Provincial Office on Friday, aiming to secure materials related to the Changwon National Industrial Complex, an area tied to allegations involving Myung.