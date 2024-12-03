Can 2025 be year of YG Entertainment?

Yang Hyun-suk, executive producer at YG Entertainment, speaks of the company's 2025 plan in a video shared on its official blog, Monday. (YG Entertainment) Yang Hyun-suk, executive producer at YG Entertainment, speaks of the company's 2025 plan in a video shared on its official blog, Monday. (YG Entertainment)

YG Entertainment, once a dominant force in the K-pop industry with groups like Big Bang, 2NE1 and Blackpink, is preparing for what it hopes will be a transformative year in 2025. The company, which has faced significant challenges over the past five years, is now gearing up for an active schedule featuring its top artists and a potential new group debut. YG Entertainment Founder and Executive Producer Yang Hyun-suk hinted at an ambitious lineup for 2025 in a video shared on the company’s official blog on Monday. “2025 will be a monumental year for YG, filled with numerous events,” Yang said. “With Treasure, Baby Monster, Akmu and Winner planning a tour, and Blackpink kicking off their world tour, it’s shaping up to be one of our busiest years yet.” He also teased the launch of a new K-pop group, stating, “There are quite a few trainees at YG waiting to debut. I will share specific debut dates at a later time.”

The planned resurgence comes after a tumultuous period for YG Entertainment. In 2019, the company faced a major reputational crisis when Yang became embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal, which included allegations of drug distribution, sexual assault and police corruption. Initially focused on Seungri, a former member of Big Bang, the scandal expanded to implicate Yang himself. He was accused of attempting to cover up Seungri’s crimes and allegedly procuring sex services for foreign investors in 2014. The fallout was swift and severe. Yang stepped down as CEO in June 2019 amid mounting public scrutiny, and YG Entertainment’s stock prices plummeted. The company faced delays in major projects and struggled to rebuild its image. “After the Burning Sun scandal broke out and Yang became a target of police investigations, he told top executives at the company that he had lost the motivation to move forward. I think he decided to take some time off and maintain a low profile,” an industry source said on condition of anonymity. The company’s struggles in recent years have seen it lose ground to competitors JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment, the other two members of K-pop’s “Big 3.” Music critic Kim Do-heon identified “owner risk” as a key factor in YG’s decline. “The controversies surrounding Yang have left a lasting impact on the company’s reputation and operations,” Kim said, Tuesday.

