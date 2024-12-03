[Herald Review] ‘One Win,’ a refreshing addition to sports film genre

Director Shin Yeon-sik’s sports comedy “One Win” differs from many other sports films that lean heavily into dramatic, tear-jerking moments.

The movie sets itself apart by avoiding melodrama, instead filling the narrative with humor and relatable passion as it tells the story of an underdog women’s volleyball team in South Korea. It is also the first film in the country to center on women’s volleyball.

Director Shin takes a fun, light-hearted approach to the story of a team that has never won a game and their coach, who has never tasted victory, tasked with leading them to a win.

The movie's overall charm is boosted by scenes with cartoonish and whimsical elements -- Shin’s use of animated flashbacks and natural humor are both entertaining and easy to watch.

Adrenaline-pumping matches, essential to any sports film, is another highlight of the movie. The cinematography captures the intense action of volleyball, especially in the long, continuous shot of a rally in the film’s second half, which will keep audiences on edge. The tension and emotional highs of the sports scenes are further enahanced by the sound design and music.

“One Win” effectively conveys the universal message that victory is not just about a single game, but more about finding personal success and overcoming personal struggles.

It is also this message that attracted seasoned actor Song Kang-ho, who brings a warm and relatable “uncle next door” charm to his role as coach Woo-jin.

“There are times when things don’t go as planned and you feel discouraged. But even if others don’t know, there is your own ‘victory.’ When you achieve a victory -- big or small -- or find yourself needing the courage to pursue one, I hope this film serves as a source of comfort,” Song told reporters during an interview in Seoul on Monday.

“Although it's a sports film about volleyball, it can resonate deeply with everyone. As you leave the theater and head home, you might ask yourself, ‘What’s my own victory?," Song said, adding that a victory could be as small as a deciding to buying a chicken to share with family. "If this film can provide a small sense of comfort and strength, then it’s definitely a movie worth watching.”