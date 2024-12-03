Line Cultural Foundation opens exhibition space to support visual artists in Seoul

Line Cultural Foundation, run by Line Construction, has opened exhibition space “Project Space Line” in southern Seoul to support visual artists. The inaugural exhibition “When All Scenes are in Harmony” shows new works by installation artist Park Ki-won and botanical artist Park So-hee.

The exhibition, which kicked off Nov. 12, aims to bring in an imaginary courtyard-like space to the midst of the city in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, according to the foundation. The two artists' works are on display across the three-story building, experimenting with the concept of space in an abstract yet transcendental approach.

Park Ki-won invites audiences to his work “Into the Void,” leading them to walk through industrial materials such as zinc plating steel, in reminiscent of a maze. That way, he breaks a perception about a space and materials found in a daily life, putting them in an artistic context. A total of 23 paintings on hanji titled “Width Series” are on display along with the installation.