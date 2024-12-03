Line Cultural Foundation opens exhibition space to support visual artists in Seoul

Most Popular
Line Cultural Foundation opens exhibition space to support visual artists in SeoulBy Park Yuna
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 16:13
Line Cultural Foundation, run by Line Construction, has opened exhibition space “Project Space Line” in southern Seoul to support visual artists. The inaugural exhibition “When All Scenes are in Harmony” shows new works by installation artist Park Ki-won and botanical artist Park So-hee.
The exhibition, which kicked off Nov. 12, aims to bring in an imaginary courtyard-like space to the midst of the city in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, according to the foundation. The two artists' works are on display across the three-story building, experimenting with the concept of space in an abstract yet transcendental approach.
Park Ki-won invites audiences to his work “Into the Void,” leading them to walk through industrial materials such as zinc plating steel, in reminiscent of a maze. That way, he breaks a perception about a space and materials found in a daily life, putting them in an artistic context. A total of 23 paintings on hanji titled “Width Series” are on display along with the installation.
As a botanical artist, Park So-hee unveiled two installation works “Complex_root” and “Le Sol-soil.” She offers a twist to an idea about roots hidden in the land by hanging large tangled roots of a tree on the ceiling and offers audiences an opportunity to think the other way around.
Park So-hee's other work, “Le Sol-soil,” consists of plants put on the floor that she gained from gardening. The work shows how the plants can change over time throughout the exhibition, offering a chance to think about the flow of time.
“Opening the exhibition space is the new beginning of the Line Cultural Foundation’s embark on supporting a variety of visual art here in Seoul that transcend the genres,” said Oh Jung-hwa, chair of the board of Line Cultural Foundation.
The exhibition runs through Feb. 8, 2025.
