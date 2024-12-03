Most Popular
Disney+ series 'Light Shop' hopes to replicate success of 'Moving'By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 15:56
Hot on the heels of the massive success enjoyed by "Moving," Disney+ is back with another poignant tale by Kang Full, one of South Korea's most celebrated cartoonists.
"Light Shop" tells the story of individuals who are drawn to a mysterious light shop run by Won-young (Ju Ji-hoon). The visitors are all unusual in their own way, exhibiting strange characteristics such as dirt perpetually falling from their ears, nails growing on the backs of their hands, or having water constantly drip from their bodies.
The story also simultaneously unfolds in a hospital, where Young-ji (Park Bo-young) forms a peculiar connection with those who visit the light shop.
The series is based on the popular webtoon of the same name created by Kang, who is also behind the webtoon and Disney+ series "Moving." The "Light Shop" webtoon delves into the mysteries of the visitors, unraveling a poignant narrative about life and the exploration of human nature with a shocking twist at the end.
Kang has shared that compared to the webtoon, the series will offer a deeper exploration of the characters and their stories.
“'Light Shop' features a large cast of characters. (In the series), I dug deeper into their personalities and wanted to highlight the relationships between them,” Kang said at a press conference in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday.
“There were parts I couldn’t express in the webtoon due to the limitations of drawing, but through the actors’ performances and the director’s vision, I was able to bring to life what I couldn't fully express (in the webtoon),” he continued. “I’m confident that fans of the original webtoon will be satisfied with this adaptation.”
When asked about new elements introduced in the series, Kang explained, “When I was drawing the webtoon, I was working alone, and because of tight deadlines, there were things I had to sacrifice. I was also younger back then, so there were things I couldn’t express,” he said.
“'Light Shop' is a work I have some regrets about. At the time, it was all about conveying the story through drawings, but with drama, it’s about expressing things through video. I thought that with the right directors, actors and staff, I could finally tell the story I wanted to. That’s why I decided to start this project.”
"Light Shop" is seen as a key project for Disney+, with hopes to replicate the success of "Moving." Regarding the pressure of creating another hit, Kang admitted, "I do feel the weight of expectations. In the past, I only worked with Kakao, but this is my second project with Disney. If this works out, I think we could continue collaborating in the future."
Asked about the differences between "Moving" and "Light Shop," Kang shared that each series captivates the audience with its own unique charm.
“'Moving' is a superhero story with superpowers, so it’s a genre that’s easier for audiences to dive into. 'Light Shop' is a mix of horror, thriller and romance, which takes a deeper emotional approach. It has many layers of entertainment, and I believe it will resonate deeply with viewers," he said.
The first episode of "Light Shop" will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting Wednesday.
