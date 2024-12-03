Disney+ series 'Light Shop' hopes to replicate success of 'Moving'

Hot on the heels of the massive success enjoyed by "Moving," Disney+ is back with another poignant tale by Kang Full, one of South Korea's most celebrated cartoonists.

"Light Shop" tells the story of individuals who are drawn to a mysterious light shop run by Won-young (Ju Ji-hoon). The visitors are all unusual in their own way, exhibiting strange characteristics such as dirt perpetually falling from their ears, nails growing on the backs of their hands, or having water constantly drip from their bodies.

The story also simultaneously unfolds in a hospital, where Young-ji (Park Bo-young) forms a peculiar connection with those who visit the light shop.

The series is based on the popular webtoon of the same name created by Kang, who is also behind the webtoon and Disney+ series "Moving." The "Light Shop" webtoon delves into the mysteries of the visitors, unraveling a poignant narrative about life and the exploration of human nature with a shocking twist at the end.

Kang has shared that compared to the webtoon, the series will offer a deeper exploration of the characters and their stories.

“'Light Shop' features a large cast of characters. (In the series), I dug deeper into their personalities and wanted to highlight the relationships between them,” Kang said at a press conference in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday.

“There were parts I couldn’t express in the webtoon due to the limitations of drawing, but through the actors’ performances and the director’s vision, I was able to bring to life what I couldn't fully express (in the webtoon),” he continued. “I’m confident that fans of the original webtoon will be satisfied with this adaptation.”

When asked about new elements introduced in the series, Kang explained, “When I was drawing the webtoon, I was working alone, and because of tight deadlines, there were things I had to sacrifice. I was also younger back then, so there were things I couldn’t express,” he said.

“'Light Shop' is a work I have some regrets about. At the time, it was all about conveying the story through drawings, but with drama, it’s about expressing things through video. I thought that with the right directors, actors and staff, I could finally tell the story I wanted to. That’s why I decided to start this project.”