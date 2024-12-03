One-third in global poll see NK denuclearization as key to unification

Nearly one-third of respondents in a survey across eight countries identified North Korea's denuclearization as the most crucial step to achieve the unification of the Korean Peninsula, while over half of those surveyed said they believe Russia will provide no support for the unification process.

The Unification Ministry on Tuesday unveiled the outcomes of its first-ever "Survey on Global Perception of Korean Unification," which polled 9,000 individuals aged 18 and older across eight countries: Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Germany, Vietnam and Poland. The survey included 2,000 respondents from the US and 1,000 from each of the other seven countries.

Gallup Korea, in collaboration with the Korea Institute for National Unification, conducted an online web-based survey from September to October 2024, utilizing panels provided by polling organizations in each participating country.

When asked about the "most necessary step" to achieve Korean unification, 33 percent of respondents pointed to "North Korea's abandonment of nuclear development," followed by 23 percent who prioritized "reducing military confrontations between South and North Korea."

The Unification Ministry said that the findings underscore key security concerns, noting, "Resolving security issues is viewed as a top priority for achieving unification."

Other priorities included promoting human rights and democratic values in North Korea at 18 percent, improving inter-Korean dialogue and exchanges at 15 percent, fostering regional security cooperation at 5 percent, and recognizing the role of international organizations and the global community at 6 percent. Figures are rounded to one decimal place.

The survey also revealed global skepticism regarding North Korea's denuclearization. When asked about the feasibility of North Korea's denuclearization, 57 percent of respondents considered the chances low or nonexistent -- more than double the 28 percent who believed it somewhat or highly likely.

Around 40 percent of respondents also expressed optimism when asked about the possibility of Korean unification, while 46 percent were skeptical about its likelihood.

Among those skeptical about unification, the leading reasons were the socio-cultural differences between the two Koreas, with 40 percent identifying this as a concern, and the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, cited by 34 percent.

When asked whether the two Koreas should be reunified, some 50 percent of respondents expressed support for unification, while around 30 percent responded with lukewarm attitudes, saying they were either "not very supportive" or "not supportive at all."

The primary reasons cited for opposing unification were "concerns about the potential for war or conflict during the unification process," accounting for 41 percent, and fears of "economic and social chaos in a post-unification era," making up 28 percent.