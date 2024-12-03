Toss Securities hits W30tr in overseas trading volume

Toss Securities, the brokerage arm of fintech giant Viva Republica, announced Tuesday that its monthly overseas stock trading volume reached a record 30.54 trillion won ($21.75 billion) in November.

According to the company, the total monthly trading volume of overseas transactions, combining both sales and purchases, marked a second consecutive monthly increase after reaching 21 trillion won in October.

This milestone makes Toss Securities the first Korean brokerage to surpass 30 trillion won in monthly overseas trading volume.

The mobile-based brokerage has experienced substantial growth, particularly in overseas stock trading, which has more than quadrupled since the start of the year when the volume was around 7 trillion won. The number of traders using the platform surged by about 50 percent.

In October, it topped the market with a 26 percent share of overseas stock trading, surpassing traditional market leader Kiwoom Securities for the first time. As of the second quarter, Toss ranked second with 22 percent, while Kiwoom held 32 percent.

The company attributes its rapid growth to distinctive digital features, including the removal of commission fees for stock collection and the creation of an active community for investor discussions.

"In less than three years of introducing the overseas trading, we've achieved both quantitative and qualitative growth through an expanded user base and higher transaction volume," a Toss Securities official stated, adding, "We won’t settle for fast growth alone but will continue innovating to enhance user convenience."

Toss Securities, launched in March 2021 as Korea's first new securities brokerage in 12 years, introduced its overseas stock brokerage service in December of that year. Its real-time decimal point trading feature attracted many young, new investors, and the service was later expanded to include daytime and web trading.