Interactive ceramics exhibit opens in Gwangju

The exhibition “Touching Ceramics: An Immersive Experience” at the Gyeonggi Ceramic Museum. (Korea Ceramic Foundation)

An interactive exhibition of ceramics from the Joseon era (1392-1910) to Korea’s 1945 independence from the Japanese colonial rule is running through March 30 at the Gyeonggi Ceramic Museum in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The exhibition “Touching Ceramics: An Immersive Experience” will enable people with disabilities to touch replicas of some 70 ceramics on view, marking the museum’s first showing geared towards accessibility.

Ceramic replicas and fragments will be available so visitors can freely feel the objects on display, according to an official at the Korea Ceramic Foundation, which runs the museum.

“It’s not just touching. People can smell the scent of ceramics and their creation,” the official said of the subtle scent from the specially lacquered plaster ceramic replicas.

The ceramic replicas also have common Joseon-era engravings like dragons and chrysanthemums, the official added.

“How dragons changed in their appearance over time from the early to the late Joseon period is something visitors can actually feel by touching them,” the official said.

The latest presentation is a joint effort with the Korea Disability Arts & Culture Center, a nonprofit that receives financial support from the Culture Ministry to hold awareness-raising events. Over 200 million won ($140,000) was spent on the show.

In addition to Braille and sign language, the museum will provide English explanations of works being featured.

“This barrier-free exhibition is meant for everyone to appreciate the beauty of ceramics equally,” said Choi Moon Hwan, CEO of the Korea Ceramic Foundation.

“People with disabilities will experience easier access while the rest will find a unique opportunity to rethink exhibitions,” Choi added.