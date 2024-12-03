KBS show sanctioned for mocking short, overweight, bald men

A screenshot from the show "Boss in the Mirror," listing requirements for those excluded from membership, including: "less than a high school education, height below 167 cm and an annual salary under 40 million won." (KBS2)

A KBS2 variety show was penalized by South Korea’s media regulator for comments mocking obese and bald men.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) said Monday that it has imposed legal sanctions at a "caution" level to the show "Boss in the Mirror" for an episode that aired on July 2, after hearing statements from the program’s representatives.

Under the KCSC's disciplinary actions, "caution" is the fourth highest of the seven-tier system, regarded a heavy disciplinary action which can negatively impact a broadcaster's annual evaluation and license renewal process.

The controversial episode featured the CEO of a matchmaking agency evaluating employees’ appearances and introducing the firm's membership requirements for male clients, including educational background and height.

The broadcast included comments and captions stating: “Men with two or more of the following -- less than a high school education, a height below 167 centimeters, and an annual salary under 40 million won ($28,498) -- are less likely to be introduced to a potential match and therefore unable to join.” It added, “Even if a man is tall, well-educated, and has a good job, severe hair loss makes it difficult to join.”

The episode also described an overweight person as “resembling North Korea's leader” and remarked that a person with hair loss was “too shiny under his hair.”

KCSC Commissioner Kim Jung-soo said, “Describing men who don’t meet certain conditions as inferior was clearly mocking.” Commissioner Kang Kyung-pil also added, “The expressions used were inappropriate, and the program failed to filter them out before broadcasting.”

KCSC Chair Ryu Hee-rim said, “The regulations clearly prohibit ridicule based on educational background, physical appearance and financial status, but the show aggravated prejudice.”