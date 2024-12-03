State health insurance to fully subsidize C-sections

The state-run health insurance will fully subsidize the cost of Caesarean sections starting next year, the South Korean government said Tuesday.

The revision of the Enforcement Decree of the National Health Insurance Act on full-coverage of the C-sections has been passed at the Cabinet meeting, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. At present the state insurance covers 95 percent of C-section costs, compared to 100 percent of natural births.

With the final process of the legislation completed, the new policy will take effect on Jan. 1.

"The revision is a proactive measure (by the government) that reflects the high prevalence of C-sections, and the demand for more support for couples wanting children " an official from the ministry said.

An increasing number of mothers have been opting for a C-section in recent years, accounting for 64.3 percent of 227,000 childbirths last year. It marked a rapid increase from 38.7 percent of all childbirths in 2014, according to Statistics Korea.

The latest policy is part of the government's efforts to boost childbirth in the country.

Last week, Statistics Korea announced that Korea's total fertility rate as of third quarter marked 0.76, marking the first time the figure has rebounded since Q4 of 2015. The yearly total fertility rate has been on the downward trend since 1.48 in 2000.