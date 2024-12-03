South Korean military to get ‘low-cost, stealthy’ cardboard drones

A paper drone is displayed at an exhibition held in Goyang, a city in Gyeonggi Province north of Seoul, on Sept. 25. (Yonhap)

The South Korean military plans to introduce cardboard drones, dubbed “cheap stealth” because they are inexpensive and invisible to radar.

According to the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday, the military is set to finalize a contract to purchase the cardboard drones around the end of this year.

Approximately 100 cardboard drones are to be supplied to the Drone Operations Command by early next year, the Defense Ministry said.

“Drones have emerged as a game changer in modern warfare, and our military is trying to acquire the necessary capabilities through domestic and foreign purchases,” the ministry said.

Cardboard drones have been used by Ukrainian forces against Russia.

At a defense exhibition in Pyongyang last month, North Korea showcased drones that appeared to be made of cardboard, with wings held together by rubber bands.

Cardboard drones are not detected by radar, are difficult to intercept, and are easy to build at a low price.