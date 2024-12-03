Parliament to review petition to uncensor images of crime suspects

The National Assembly will review an open petition calling for the release of uncensored images of those suspected of violent crimes, after the petition received over 50,000 signatures on the online parliamentary petition page, making it eligible for official deliberation.

According to the Assembly, the petition was forwarded to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday after it was signed by 54,244 people online from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1. A petition with over 50,000 signatures must be deliberated by the committee and can potentially be discussed in the wider Assembly with a view to changing the law.

The petition was first raised by reporter Yang Won-bo from a local broadcaster JTBC, who argued that photos released by the authorities should not hide the faces of suspects accused of violent crimes.

He pointed out that while the law dictates that some suspects' faces and personal information are released after deliberation by the legal authorities, such deliberations hardly ever happen.

"The blurs obscuring violent criminals should be removed. Releasing their information can deter similar crimes, and can serve to punish them on a social level. We need to go back to before 1998," he wrote.