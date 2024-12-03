AmCham hosts seminar on 'K-healthcare' strategies

AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim (front row, sixth from left) poses for a photo with other industry leaders at the AmCham Healthcare Innovation Seminar 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Dec. 3, 2024. (AmCham)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted a seminar in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss strategies for creating a patient-centered health care ecosystem and fostering medical innovation between Korea and the US.

Now in its 15th year, the annual seminar brought together over 150 participants, including government officials, industry leaders and patient advocacy groups, to discuss building a patient-centered “K-Healthcare” environment through public-private collaboration and Korea-US partnerships.

“Health care challenges today demand a renewed focus on collaboration and innovation, with patients at the center of all efforts,” AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim said in his opening remarks. “By combining Korea’s advanced medical capabilities with the US’s strengths in research and innovation, we can build a globally leading patient-centered health care system.”

Andrew Gately, minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US Embassy in Seoul, also highlighted the importance of Korea-US collaboration in health care innovation. “The Korea-US partnership in health care is a foundation for addressing today’s challenges. Together, we can achieve transformative outcomes for the future of global healthcare,” Gately said.

Keynote speaker Ahn Ki-jong, president of the Korea Alliance of Patients Organization, stressed the need to incorporate patient perspectives into decision-making. “Patients today are not just looking for effective treatment but also for solutions that improve their quality of life,” Ahn said, calling for a system that evaluates such impacts to guide drug approvals and pricing.

The seminar also included presentations from global companies such as Moderna Korea and Korea BMS Pharmaceuticals and a panel discussion featuring officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which further explored practical approaches to improving patient accessibility and access to advanced treatments.