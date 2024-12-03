30 residents evacuated after apartment fire in Daegu

Smoke is seen in an apartment in Suseong-gu, Daegu, Monday. (Yonhap)

A fire caused by a butane gas explosion in a Daegu apartment led to 30 residents being evacuated on Monday.

The fire began at 8:59 a.m. after a portable stove gas canister exploded while the resident was boiling gomtang, or beef-bone soup.

The flames reached several stories high, causing 21 residents in other units to evacuate. Nine residents were rescued by firefighters.

Some residents complained about headaches, difficulty breathing and eye sores caused by smoke inhalation, but no deaths were reported.

Daegu Fire Department dispatched 57 fire engines and 134 personnel. The fire was contained at 10:05 a.m.