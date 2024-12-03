30 residents evacuated after apartment fire in Daegu

Most Popular
-
6
'Chairman Bang took on risk himself and agreed to put-back option,’ Hybe says
-
7
[KH Explains] Will Northvolt's fall ease talent shortage for Korean battery makers?
-
8
[From the Scene] Seoul's self-driving bus: What to know
-
9
Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmail
-
10
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement
30 residents evacuated after apartment fire in DaeguBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 13:59
A fire caused by a butane gas explosion in a Daegu apartment led to 30 residents being evacuated on Monday.
The fire began at 8:59 a.m. after a portable stove gas canister exploded while the resident was boiling gomtang, or beef-bone soup.
The flames reached several stories high, causing 21 residents in other units to evacuate. Nine residents were rescued by firefighters.
Some residents complained about headaches, difficulty breathing and eye sores caused by smoke inhalation, but no deaths were reported.
Daegu Fire Department dispatched 57 fire engines and 134 personnel. The fire was contained at 10:05 a.m.
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement