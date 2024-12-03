'Culinary Class Wars' season 2 seeking applications

The applications for the second season of Netflix's “Culinary Class Wars” is now open for aspiring participants, the global streaming platform announced Tuesday.

The popular series, which features intense cook-offs between underdog chefs from the "black team" and star chefs from the "white team," as well as various individual challenges, made history with its first season. The show, attracting viewers from Korea and beyond, became the first Korean entertainment program to top Netflix's non-English-language TV rankings for three consecutive weeks.

In October, the show's producers confirmed that the second season is slated for release in the latter half of 2025. However, details about the concept, participants, and the filming schedule remain under wraps.

According to Netflix, there are no limitations on who can apply -- individuals residing in Korea or abroad, regardless of nationality, are encouraged to apply.

Those interested in applying can visit Netflix Korea's official Instagram profile to access the application form. The form, which is available only in Korean, requires applicants to fill out information such as a self-introduction, culinary experience, favorite chef, life role model and the dish they feel most confident cooking.

Applicants must also submit a self-introduction video and a cooking video showcasing both their process and the final dish. Completed application forms and videos should be sent to 100chefs2@naver.com, the official email address for “Culinary Class Wars Season 2.”