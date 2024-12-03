S. Korea sees rise in smokers, obesity rates last year

South Korea saw a rise in smokers and obesity rates last year, according to the National Health and Nutrition Survey on Tuesday.

According to the report, 32.4 percent and 6.3 percent of men and women, respectively, were smoking cigarettes, with a particular increase in women in their 20s and 50-something men. The figures were each a 2.4 percent and 1.3 percent increase from 2022.

If e-cigarettes are included, the percentage of adults using tobacco products, went up to 38.9 percent for men, a 2.3 percent increase from 2022. For women, the rate was 8.3, or a 1.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the country noticed a surge in the obesity rate in 20-something men and women in their 20s and 30s, while half of the men aged 30 to 50 were classified as obese. According to the survey, 45.6 percent and 27.8 percent of men and women, respectively, were considered obese.