Wiz re-sign former KBO MVP Rojas

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 11:35

Outfielder Rojas Jr. Mel of KT Wiz bats in the top of seventh inning during the KBO League game between KT Wiz and Doosan Bears at the Jamsil Stadium on Aug. 16, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea. (Getty Images) Outfielder Rojas Jr. Mel of KT Wiz bats in the top of seventh inning during the KBO League game between KT Wiz and Doosan Bears at the Jamsil Stadium on Aug. 16, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea. (Getty Images)

The KT Wiz announced their re-signing of former MVP Mel Rojas Jr.

The Wiz said Rojas agreed to a new one-year deal worth $1.8 million to return for his sixth season in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Rojas first played for the Wiz from 2017 to 2020 and won the regular-season MVP award in 2020. He then left for Japan before rejoining the Wiz ahead of the 2024 season.

He made a successful return by ranking among the league leaders in major offensive categories. He finished second in runs (108), fourth in hits (188), tied for sixth in home runs (32), fifth in RBIs (112) and fourth in hits (188). He batted .329/.421/.568, and was one of only four players with the .300/.400/.500 line.

The Wiz said Rojas proved in 2024 that he could still be a force in the KBO, and they expected him to once again be their leader on and off the field.

The Wiz have completed their foreign player picture for 2025, having earlier re-signed starter William Cuevas and newly acquired Enmanuel De Jesus. (Yonhap)

