Govt. to discuss US export strategies with fisheries industry

This photo, taken on Nov. 11, shows a shopper looking at fishery products at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's oceans ministry said Tuesday it plans to hold a series of meetings with the local fisheries industry to discuss export strategies for the US market amid looming protectionism measures, including higher tariffs.

The meetings, set to take place throughout this month, come amid growing policy uncertainties surrounding the incoming US administration, which may directly impact the country's seafood exports, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

"There are both positive expectations and concerns regarding the launch of the new US administration," Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung said in a statement, adding the government will closely monitor related issues to help businesses prepare for potential changes.

The US ranks as the third-largest export destination for South Korean seafood, accounting for 14.3 percent of the country's total outbound shipments in 2023. China is the top partner with 21.5 percent, followed by Japan at 21.2 percent.

In 2023, seafood exports to the United States amounted to $420 million, nearly doubling from $217 million recorded in 2014. (Yonhap)