38 Vietnamese tourists go missing in Jeju

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 11:08

This photo taken on Monday shows the Jeju Island. (Yonhap) This photo taken on Monday shows the Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

A group of Vietnamese tourists who entered South Korea through the southern island of Jeju last month has disappeared, authorities said Tuesday.

The 38 people were among a group of some 90 tourists who arrived in Jeju from Nha Trang, Vietnam, on a chartered VietJet Air flight on Nov. 14, according to the Jeju Tourism Organization.

The 38 disappeared at the final stop of their itinerary before their scheduled departure on Nov. 17, while the rest of the group boarded the return flight.

Visitors to the resort island can stay without a visa for up to 30 days. The group did not have visas and will be able to stay legally until Dec. 14.

The local immigration office is looking into the whereabouts of the missing by checking surveillance cameras. (Yonhap)

