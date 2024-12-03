Seoul shares open higher amid US export curbs against China

Most Popular
-
1
Can Korea break away from apartment fixation?
-
2
BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service
-
3
Assembly clash looms as opposition pushes vote on W4tr budget cut
-
4
Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
-
5
[Reporter’s Notebook] Inside Korea’s diplomatic failure at Japan’s memorial ceremony
-
6
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
7
[AtoZ into Korean mind] ‘Tell me I fit in'
-
8
Hyundai-Kia may face 19% profit loss from US tariffs: report
-
9
Who helped bring star-studded K-drama series 'The Trunk' to life?
-
10
[Herald Interview] Director of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born' discusses bringing together viewers across ages, genders
Seoul shares open higher amid US export curbs against ChinaBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 09:33
Seoul shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking gains in US tech stocks after Washington announced a new semiconductor export control package targeting China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shot up 29.74 points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,484.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.97 percent, and the S&P increased 0.24 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.29 percent.
Seoul shares gained ground as the latest US export curbs are expected to have only a limited impact on domestic chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as their dependence on the Chinese market for affected chips remains minimal.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics added 1.31 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 1.26 percent.
Financial shares also opened bullish, with KB Financial rising 2.59 percent and Shinhan Financial climbing 2.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,403.5 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 2.2 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement