[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Customers become ------- when they do not receive an immediate and satisfactory response to their complaints.

(A) frustratingly

(B) frustrate

(C) frustration

(D) frustrated

해석

고객들은 그들의 불평에 대해 즉각적이고 만족스러운 답변을 듣지 못했을 때 불만스러워하게 된다.

해설

보어 자리 채우기 문제

동사 become은 주격 보어를 갖는 동사이며 보어 자리에 올 수 있는 것은 명사 또는 형용사이므로 명사 (C)와 형용사 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘고객들은 불만스러워하게 된다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘불만스러워하는, 좌절감을 느끼는’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (D) frustrated가 정답이다. (C) frustration을 사용할 경우 ‘고객들은 불만스러운 점이다’라는 어색한 문맥이 된다. 부사 (A)와 동사 (B)는 보어 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

immediate 즉각적인, 즉시의 satisfactory 만족스러운 response 답변, 반응 complaint 불평

2. The client will ------- sign the advertising contract for her company if we agree to the changes she requested.

(A) correctly

(B) tightly

(C) probably

(D) frequently

해석

우리가 그녀가 요청한 변경사항에 동의한다면, 그 고객은 아마 그녀의 회사에 대한 광고 계약에 서명할 것이다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘우리가 그녀가 요청한 변경사항에 동의한다면, 그 고객은 아마 그녀의 회사에 대한 광고 계약에 서명할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘아마’라는 뜻의 부사 (C) probably가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) correctly는 ‘정확하게’, (B) tightly는 '단단히, 꽉’, (D) frequently는 ‘자주’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

client 고객 advertising 광고 contract 계약 request 요청하다

3. Trainees in the project implementation division are encouraged to assist ------- in order to build a strong team spirit.

(A) another

(B) one another

(C) other

(D) the other

해석

프로젝트 실행 부서의 수습 직원들은 강인한 팀 정신을 기르기 위해 서로 돕도록 장려된다.

해설

대명사 채우기 문제

‘프로젝트 실행 부서의 수습 직원들은 강인한 팀 정신을 기르기 위해 서로 돕도록 장려된다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘서로’라는 뜻의 대명사 (B) one another가 정답이다. (A) another는 ‘이미 언급한 것 이외의 또 다른 하나’, (D) the other는 ‘정해진 것 중 남은 것’이라는 의미로 어색한 문맥이 되며, 형용사 (C) other는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

trainee 수습 직원, 훈련생 implementation 실행, 이행 division 부서, 부

encourage 장려하다 assist 돕다 spirit 정신

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(D) / (C) / (B)

