[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Why did the boss call you in?

B: He asked __________ the new timetable.

(a) how I am to deal with us

(b) me with how we are dealing

(c) me we are dealing with how

(d) me how we are dealing with

해석

A: 상사가 당신을 왜 불러냈던 거에요?

B: 그는 저에게 우리가 새 일정표를 어떻게 다루고 있는지 물어봤어요.

해설

간접 의문문 어순 채우기

‘ask + 간접목적어(me) + 직접목적어(~에게 –을 물어보다)’의 구조로 직접목적어는 의문사절이다. 의문사절은 간접의문문의 구조가 되어야 하므로 ‘간접 목적어(me) + 의문사(how) + 주어(we) + 동사(are dealing with)’ (d) me how we are dealing with가 정답이다.

어휘

call in ~를 불러내다, 회수하다

2.

A: Congratulations! I heard you got the scholarship.

B: Yes, I did. I’m _____ happy.

(a) so

(b) such

(c) much

(d) many

해석

A: 축하해! 네가 장학금을 받았다고 들었어.

B: 응, 받았어. 나는 기분이 매우 좋아.

해설

적절한 강도 부사 채우기

형용사(happy)를 꾸며줄 수 있는 부사는 (a) so다. (b) such는 형용사를 꾸미지 않는다.

어휘

scholarship 장학금

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Gwen knew she had an important meeting _______ this morning, so she arrived early.

(a) attend

(b) to attend

(c) attending

(d) to be attending

해석

Gwen은 오늘 아침에 참석해야 하는 중요한 회의가 있다는 것을 알아서 일찍 도착했다.

해설

to부정사 자리 채우기

‘오늘 아침에 참석해야 하는 중요한 회의’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 빈칸에는 명사 meeting을 수식하는 형용사 역할을 하는 to부정사가 올 자리이다. 따라서 (b) to attend가 정답이다.

4. George had to make sure that _______ boxes were properly packed and labeled.

(a) much

(b) either

(c) every

(d) all

해석

George는 모든 상자가 정확하게 포장되고 상표가 붙여졌는지 확인해야 했다.

해설

적절한 부정형용사 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 복수동사 boxes가 있으므로 불가산 명사 앞에 오는 (a) much, 단수명사를 이끄는 (b) either와 (c) every는 답이 될 수 없다. 따라서 (d) all이 정답이다.

어휘

make sure that ~인지 확인하다 properly 정확하게 pack 포장하다

label 상표를 붙이다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Thomas Edison was an American inventor famous for his development of the first incandescent light bulb.

(b) His industrial research laboratory in Menlo Park was where he and his team work on various inventions.

(c) Including the phonograph and the motion picture camera, there are more than one thousand patents under his name.

(d) Because of this, Edison is regarded as one of the most prolific and greatest inventors of all time.

해석

(a) 토마스 에디슨은 최초의 백열 전구 개발로 유명한 미국 발명가였다.

(b) Menlo 공원에 있던 그의 산업 연구 실험실은 그와 그의 팀이 다양한 발명품 작업을 했던 곳이었다.

(c) 축음기와 영화 카메라를 포함하여, 1000개 이상의 특허가 그의 이름으로 되어 있다.

(d) 이로 인해, 에디슨은 역사상 가장 다작의, 가장 위대한 발명가 중 한 명으로 간주된다.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 ‘실험실은 그와 그의 팀이 다양한 발명품을 작업했던 곳이었다’라는 과거의 의미가 되어야 하므로 현재형 work가 과거형 worked로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) His industrial research laboratory in Menlo Park was where he and his team work on various inventions가 정답이다.

어휘

incandescent 백열의 phonograph 축음기 motion picture 영화 patent 특허 prolific 다작의of all time 역사상, 고금을 통하여

정답

(d) / (a) / (b) / (d) / (b)

