[Graphic News] Korea’s 5G infrastructure ranked best in world

[Graphic News] Korea’s 5G infrastructure ranked best in worldBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 08:01
South Korea’s digital infrastructure is regarded as the world’s best, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT, citing findings from the OECD Digital Economy Outlook 2024.
In the report, South Korea ranked first among 29 countries, including non-OECD members such as China and the European Union, in “5G base station deployment.” The country recorded 593 5G base stations per 100,000 inhabitants, significantly surpassing Lithuania (328) and Finland (251). The OECD average stood at just 100 base stations per 100,000 inhabitants.
In the category of “number of 5G connections per 100 inhabitants,” the United States led with 68.4 connections, followed by South Korea with 63. Finland (58), Australia (57), and Japan (56) rounded out the top five.
These rankings highlight South Korea’s continued leadership in digital infrastructure, setting a global standard for 5G technology deployment and adoption.
