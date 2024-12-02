POSCO labor union takes step closer to launching first-ever strike

Most Popular
-
1
Can Korea break away from apartment fixation?
-
2
Assembly clash looms as opposition pushes vote on W4tr budget cut
-
3
BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service
-
4
[Reporter’s Notebook] Inside Korea’s diplomatic failure at Japan’s memorial ceremony
-
5
Hyundai-Kia may face 19% profit loss from US tariffs: report
-
6
[Herald Interview] Director of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born' discusses bringing together viewers across ages, genders
-
7
(G)I-dle confirms full-unit contract renewal at MMA
-
8
Russian defense chief leaves North Korea after high-level talks
-
9
Samsung challenges LG in home appliance subscription market
-
10
Both parties agree to delay crypto tax
POSCO labor union takes step closer to launching first-ever strikeBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 20:26
Unionized workers of South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO held a ceremony Monday to demonstrate their intention to launch their first-ever strike, officials said.
Last week, 72.25 percent of its 7,934 members voted for a walkout, as management has refused to accept the union's demand of an 8.3 percent hike in basic wage and other incentives.
If the union goes ahead with the collective action, it will be the first such move since the company's foundation in 1968.
"We still have time to reach a deal within this year," labor chief Kim Sung-ho said. "But we have never made the strike decision easily. If we should take the path, we will go ahead with it without hesitation."
The strike decision came after the national labor relations commission decided to end its arbitration in mid-November as the two sides failed to narrow differences.
Negotiations are still underway between labor and management. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement