Samsung Biologics promotes global sales chief after record orders

Samsung Biologics has promoted Kevin Sharp, head of its New Jersey office leading global sales, to executive vice president, largely buoyed by the company's record contract manufacturing orders secured this year.

In a management reshuffle Friday, the company promoted Sharp and five other executives to recognize their contribution to Samsung Biologics' larger global market presence.

Sharp joined the company in 2017 after 10 years at GlaxoSmithKline in the US, where he served as a procurement manager. He has held key roles, including sales and strategy heads within the company’s global business division, and secured large-scale contracts with global pharmaceutical giants, the company said.

“This reshuffle reflects our commitment to selecting talent who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and potential to drive the company’s sustainable growth. It is also part of our effort to solidify our position as a global leader in the industry,” a company official said.

Meanwhile, CEO John Rim secured his fifth consecutive term in the top seat. Since he took the helm in December 2020, Samsung Biologics has seen annual orders more than double from 1.6 trillion won to 3.5 trillion won.