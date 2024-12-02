Dunamu’s Viver launches global transaction platform for luxury watches

South Korea’s luxury watch transaction platform Viver said Monday it is launching its cross-border service, largely buoyed by its successful launch at home.

Dunamu, the operator of the nation’s largest crypto currency exchange Upbit, established Viver as a subsidiary in 2022 to venture into new markets for physical assets.

The platform has seen steady growth, with cumulative transactions surpassing 100 billion won ($71.3 million). More than 16,000 products have been filed and almost 80 percent of the transactions have been completed.

Amid a growing investor appetite for luxury watches globally, Viver offers all product information, including product descriptions and real-time price fluctuations, in English and accepts various currencies and international payment methods such as PayPal.

The company has also partnered with FedEx to offer express shipping to key markets, including the US, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Europe. The service extends to all countries covered by FedEx, including those in Asia, Australia and the Middle East, and ensures compensation for lost or damaged items, mirroring its domestic delivery policies.

“We are launching a global transaction service in response to the robust growth of our domestic business,” said Viver CEO Moon Je-youn. “Our goal is to become a leading global vertical commerce platform, surpassing competitors like The 1916 Company in the US and Chrono24 in Europe within five years.”