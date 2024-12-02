Driver stabbed by 'friend' after car crash

Most Popular
-
1
Can Korea break away from apartment fixation?
-
2
Assembly clash looms as opposition pushes vote on W4tr budget cut
-
3
BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service
-
4
[Reporter’s Notebook] Inside Korea’s diplomatic failure at Japan’s memorial ceremony
-
5
Hyundai-Kia may face 19% profit loss from US tariffs: report
-
6
[Herald Interview] Director of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born' discusses bringing together viewers across ages, genders
-
7
(G)I-dle confirms full-unit contract renewal at MMA
-
8
Russian defense chief leaves North Korea after high-level talks
-
9
Samsung challenges LG in home appliance subscription market
-
10
Both parties agree to delay crypto tax
Driver stabbed by 'friend' after car crashBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 16:47
A late-night drive between two friends in a northern suburb of Seoul on Nov. 29 took a sinister turn, leaving one man hospitalized and the other under investigation for attempted murder.
According to the Ilsan Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi Province on Monday, an Uzbekistani man in his 20s is under investigation for allegedly attempting to murder a Kyrgyzstani man of the same age group. The two men were friends, both working in South Korea under valid work permits.
According to investigators, the victim was driving a car with the suspect in the passenger's seat on Nov. 29, when he crashed the car near the Goyang Interchange in the Goyang city section of the Capital Region First Ring Expressway at around 11 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver bleeding from his neck and chest from what appeared to be knife wounds. He was immediately taken to the intensive care unit at a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The passenger confessed to having stabbed him. He told police that he attacked the victim after the accident because he was angry, but did not specify exactly why he did so.
Police are investigating the suspect for attempted murder based on the fact that he inflicted multiple wounds with a knife, which was found inside the car. They will also further investigate the motive of the crime, including through a forensic analysis of the suspect's phone.
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement