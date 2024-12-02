Most Popular
[Herald Gallery] An Aqueduct and a Small Boat
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 16:36
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, in collaboration with the China Art Museum, is presenting the exhibition "The Modern and Contemporary Ink Art of the Republic of Korea and the People’s Republic of China" until Feb. 16, 2025.
The exhibition highlights selected masterpieces and modern works of ink art from both nations, structured into four sections — two each for Korea and China. It aims to illustrate the distinct developmental paths of ink art in both countries, offering a timeline that bridges tradition with modernity.
Lin FengMian (1900-1991), a renowned modern painter and art educator, portrayed tranquil waterfowl and stark natural landscapes in his ink paintings. His style is characterized by simple lines, bold ink application and rhythmic compositions. Lin’s works convey a profound sense of inner solitude and a deep concern for his nation. One featured piece depicts a small boat surrounded by reeds and two ospreys leaning against each other. This composition radiates vivid energy while evoking a deeply emotional resonance.
Provided by HERALD AUCTION
Korea Herald
