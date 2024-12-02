Baek Hee-na's 'Happy Birthday' reminds readers of life's quiet blessings

This image shows a page from "Happy Birthday" (Storybowl) This image shows a page from "Happy Birthday" (Storybowl)

BUSAN -- Visitors to the inaugural Busan International Children’s Book Fair were treated to an exclusive first look at “Happy Birthday,” the latest picture book by Baek Hee-na, Korea’s first winner of the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. "It’s only been a few days since I finished my latest book. I feel dazed, like a bear just waking from winter slumber -- awkward with words and unsure how to interact with people," said Baek during her keynote speech titled “Children and Fantasy” on Sunday. Baek’s latest story introduces Zebrina, a zebra who briefly appeared in her earlier book “Last Night.” In this prequel, Zebrina who has been staying at home, feeling depressed, receives a magical wardrobe as a birthday gift from her youngest aunt. Each day, the wardrobe unveils a new, beautiful outfit, and these enchanted garments help Zebrina rediscover her joy and confidence. Starting with her debut work “Cloud Bread,” Baek has continued her unique creative process of handcrafting every character, setting and prop featured in her books and photographing them. This distinctive approach is evident once again in her latest work.

Designed with colorful "outfit of the day" illustrations resembling a lookbook, the book features some of Baek’s “favorite styles.” Baek's personal favorite is a lemon cream dress that Zebrina wears to a tea party. At its heart, “Happy Birthday” is a story about healing and renewal. "Zebrina starts out weighed down by sadness but gradually finds the energy to embrace life again," Baek told The Korea Herald after her lecture. "The magical wardrobe ultimately disappears, but by then, she’s okay. Zebrina celebrates her birthday as a celebration of her life -- something she now sees as a blessing. That’s why I titled it ‘Happy Birthday.’” This year also marks a significant milestone for Baek: the launch of her own publishing house. "Running my own publishing company has been both liberating and inspiring," Baek said. "There’s a responsibility but a sense of freedom. Collaborating with my team has been energizing, transforming my work environment into an ideal creative space." Baek said she plans to experiment with new content, formats and media, embracing opportunities to expand her artistic horizons.

Baek Hee-na (Storybowl's official Instagram) Baek Hee-na (Storybowl's official Instagram)