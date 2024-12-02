Most Popular
[Photo News] Genesis GV70 EV refined
By Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 15:15
The 2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified brings a refreshed design inside and out. Updates include a new grille with a gradient pattern, streamlined air intakes and new 20-inch matte gray wheels. A fresh Ceres Blue color option -- offered in matte or glossy finishes -- offers more variety. The interior maintains its spacious layout while incorporating updated oval-themed accents for a modern look. Genesis plans to release more details about pricing and features closer to the launch early next year. (Genesis)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
