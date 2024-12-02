Samsung Biologics launches charity program to support children

John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics (third from left), and Rep. Jung Il-young of the Democratic Party of Korea (fourth from left), along with other participants, pose during the launch ceremony of a new charity program for children at the company's headquarters in Songdo, Incheon, on Monday. (Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics has introduced a new charity program designed to assist children in need, in cooperation with neighboring restaurants and retail stores, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance corporate social responsibility.

According to the company, the launch ceremony took place Monday at the company’s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon. The event was attended by Rep. Jung Il-young of the Democratic Party of Korea, John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, Park Jae-sung, head of the company’s labor union, and representatives from participating businesses.

The initiative, developed jointly by Samsung Biologics’ management and labor union, involves a unique system where employees are encouraged to use designated local businesses such as restaurants and retail stores in Incheon.

In turn, the participating businesses pledge up to 15 percent of the revenue generated by Samsung Biologics employees to charitable donations. Currently, 20 businesses have joined the program.

The funds collected will be directed to social organizations, including Save the Children and the Incheon Social Welfare Council, to support children requiring long-term medical care and to assist low-income students with their education.

As part of the program, Samsung Biologics plans to provide promotional materials and signage for participating businesses to certify their involvement, it added.

“We are deeply grateful to the local businesses that have come together to support this program. As a company dedicated to saving lives, Samsung Biologics feels a strong sense of responsibility to help those in need within our community,” Rim said during the launch ceremony.

“Through collaboration between our management and labor union, we will continue our efforts to provide meaningful support to our neighbors.”