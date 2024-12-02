Hyundai Hillstate Deungchon starts sales of apartments

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Monday it has recently opened a showroom for Hillstate Deungchon in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, to start the housing subscription process.

Hillstate Deungchon features 12 15-story buildings with five basement floors, accommodating a total of 543 households. Of these, 274 units are available for general sale. The apartments offer two main layouts: 59 square meters for 103 households and 84 square meters for 171 households. New residents are expected to move in by October 2026.

The property is near Deungchon subway station on Line 9, providing easy access to key business districts such as Gangnam and Yeouido. Major expressways further enhance connectivity within the metropolitan area.

Residents will benefit from proximity to local amenities, including Homeplus, Bumin Hospital, Deungchon Market and the CGV multiplex cinema. The complex is also close to green spaces such as Bongjae and Yongwang Mountains, the Han River and Deungmaru Children's Park.

According to Hyundai E&C, the project is particularly appealing to families due to its location near reputable middle and high schools, Gangseo-gu Library, and numerous hagwon.

Hyundai anticipates that the future value of Hillstate Deungchon will increase due to ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment projects in the area, including the Starfield Village shopping mall.

Additionally, if the Daejang-Hongdae subway line project is completed by 2030, a new station will be constructed near Gangseo-gu Office. This new line will feature 12 stations over a 20-kilometer stretch, connecting Bucheon and Hongdae in Seoul.

Most units at Hillstate Deungchon are south-facing, which, the company said, offers ample natural light and a sense of openness. The complex includes sports facilities such as a fitness center, group exercise room and driving range, as well as amenities for children, including the Hi Forest play area and reading rooms.

The housing subscription process begins with a special offer on Thursday, followed by applications for first-priority buyers on Friday and second-priority applicants on Monday. Winners will be announced the following Friday, and the contracts are to be signed from the 26th to the 28th of the month.

“With many ageing apartments in Deungchon, there is substantial demand for new housing,” said a company official. “The neighborhood’s redevelopment efforts and the upcoming subway line are expected to greatly enhance the value of this property.”