Education Ministry firm on keeping medical quota expansion

Education Ministry firm on keeping medical quota expansionBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 14:50
The Ministry of Education said Monday that it regretted the suspension of operations by the medical standoff consultation body, adding that the government is open to talks for the school year 2026, not 2025.
Koo Yeon-hee, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks at a briefing at the Sejong Complex, responding to the medical community's decision to cease the council on Sunday.
The ministry also reiterated its stance on keeping the increased quota and noted that the 2025 quota for medical schools cannot be changed as the admission process is already underway.
"(We) would like to see admission for the medical school class of 2026 be discussed quickly,” the ministry explained.
Regarding the push to create a tentative “medical school bureau” to handle affairs related to medical school next year, the ministry said if such a bureau were to be created in January next year, discussions and the standoff should be concluded by mid-to-late December, adding its creation is not finalized.
