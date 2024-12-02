Two butane gas explosions start fires in apartments, killing one

An apartment in Pohang is caught on fire on Monday. (Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters)

South Korea reported a series of fire-related accidents in residential buildings on Monday that resulted in several casualties.

A butane gas explosion on the 15th floor of an apartment building in Daegu at around 8:59 a.m. caused a fire and some 30 residents either evacuated on their own or were rescued, according to the Daegu Fire Department.

Several residents reportedly experienced difficulties breathing, eye pain and headaches after the fire, according to local reports.

Following the fire, authorities dispatched 57 fire trucks and 134 firefighters to the scene. The blaze was put out by 10:05 a.m.

Later in the day, another fire -- also believed to have been caused by a butane gas explosion -- broke out in a 13-floor residential building in Pohang at around 11:33 a.m., leaving a 60-something man dead and 17 injured as of press time. Of them, two people had suffered burns.

The fire was brought under control after an hour at around 12:40 p.m.

Authorities explained that they received a report that a man was trying to start a fire by pouring oil and attempting to detonate butane gas.

Police and fire authorities were further looking into the case to determine if there were additional casualties.