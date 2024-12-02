Weave Living to launch flagship residence in Seoul

Global residence service provider Weave Living said Monday it is launching its flagship property “Weave Suites – Sunyu Parkside” in Seoul to attract both locals and expats here with premium serviced apartments.

Established in 2017, Weave Living currently operates about 3,000 rental units across the Asia Pacific region under four consumer brands: Weave Studios, Weave Place, Weave Suites and Weave Residences.

According to the company, Weave Suites caters to residents seeking superior comfort, convenience and hotel-like amenities and services. With flexible lease terms, rental options range from six nights to over a year. The newest property, Weave Suites – Sunyu Parkside, features a combination of Korean Hanok and Nordic-inspired interior design.

The residence, located in Yeongdeungpo, western Seoul, includes 157 units across seven layouts, with sizes ranging from 19 to 45 square meters. All units are furnished with a hotel-grade bed, ample storage, an ergonomic workspace, as well as a breakfast bar. They are also equipped with kitchen facilities, washers and dryers, and include weekly housekeeping, linen changes and 24/7 security.

The company added that the property ensures a high level of privacy with a residents-only access policy. A community team and multilingual staff provide on-site support, and residents can request maintenance and optional housekeeping services through a mobile application.

Residents have access to over 645 square meters of shared facilities, including wellness centers, a shared kitchen, co-working spaces and indoor golf facilities. The company also organizes events, such as workshops, wellness sessions, yoga and golf lessons. Complimentary offers may vary based on available programs, the company said.

Weave Living offers a low-deposit option of two months’ rent. The all-inclusive rent covers utilities, high-speed Wi-Fi and weekly housekeeping.

Weave Suites – Sunyu Parkside is located near Seonyudo Station on Subway Line No. 9, which is a six-minute ride to the Yeouido Business District. With more than 100 restaurants and cafes within a 1-kilometer radius, residents have numerous dining options. A walk to the nearby Seonyudo Park offers scenic views of the Han River.

Additionally, neighborhoods such as Hapjeong and Hongdae, known for dining, shopping and entertainment, are just a 10-minute drive away. For frequent travelers, shuttle services to Incheon Airport are available, with a travel time of 45 minutes.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our serviced-apartment flagship property in Seoul,” said Sachin Doshi, founder and CEO of Weave Living. “We are proud to provide a sophisticated living environment that meets the needs of well-heeled, discerning Korean and international residents. We look forward to introducing more rental accommodation options to Seoul in the near future.”

Koh Un, general manager of Weave Living, added, “We recognize the challenges renters face while looking for quality housing here. Our goal is to provide a seamless, one-stop solution that eliminates the typical hassles of renting, positioning ourselves as the leading urban accommodation brand in Korea.”

Weave Suites – Sunyu Parkside will welcome its first residents on Tuesday, and bookings are currently open on the company’s official website.