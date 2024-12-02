Korea-Africa Foundation names advisory commitee members

Attendees of the advisory committee of Korea-Africa Foundation pose for a group photo during its first meeting at the foundation's office in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on November 26. [Korea-Africa Foundation]

The Korea-Africa Foundation announced on Thursday a list of 24 advisory committee members from diplomatic, media, business, academia, culture, and health care communities to enhance the foundation’s programs and operations.

Established in June 2018 under Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foundation focuses on long-term research to strengthen Korea-Africa partnerships.

"We anticipate actively utilizing the expertise of advisory committee members in implementing our projects,” said Kim Young-chae, President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, during the appointment ceremony.

He added that the foundation would incorporate expert advice for the professionalism and execution of its initiatives.

The foundation named former Vice National Assembly speaker Lee Joo-young as the committee chair in recognition of his support for Korean businesses in Africa and to promote public awareness to enhance bilateral relations.

The committee list included Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, as one of the 24 advisory members.

"Media is to play a key role in bridging the existing Korea-Africa information gap,” stressed Choi, hoping to build healthy conceptions and promote economic diplomacy and cultural exchanges between Korea and African countries.