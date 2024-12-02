Number of older inmates rising sharply

Most Popular
Number of older inmates rising sharplyBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 14:39
A severe decline in birthrate pushing Korea to the verge of becoming super-aged society, the number of elderly inmates in correctional facilities is also increasing rapidly, with 1 in 6 inmates aged 60 years or older.
According to the Ministry of Justice's corrections statistics on Monday, the the number of inmates aged 60 and above surged from 2,350 in 2013 to 6,504 in 2023, and now makes up 17.1 percent of the total prison population.
This demographic shift leaves behind significant challenges, as elderly inmates often require specialized health care services to address age-related conditions and are more susceptible to social isolation upon release.
Additionally, calls for tailored policies are being raised as their physical limitations can impede participation in standard correctional programs.
