Hyundai Rotem wins $60m defense contract in Peru

Most Popular
-
1
Can Korea break away from apartment fixation?
-
2
Assembly clash looms as opposition pushes vote on W4tr budget cut
-
3
BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service
-
4
Inside Korea’s diplomatic failure at Japan’s memorial ceremony
-
5
Hyundai-Kia may face 19% profit loss from US tariffs: report
-
6
(G)I-dle confirms full-unit contract renewal at MMA
-
7
[Herald Interview] Director of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born' discusses bringing together viewers across ages, genders
-
8
Russian defense chief leaves North Korea after high-level talks
-
9
Samsung challenges LG in home appliance subscription market
-
10
S. Korea's exports grow for 14th month in Nov. on record shipments of chips
Hyundai Rotem wins $60m defense contract in PeruBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 14:19
South Korea's sole tank maker Hyundai Rotem said Monday that it has delivered its K808 White Tiger wheeled armored personnel carriers to Peru in a $60 million deal, marking the entrance of Korea-made armored vehicles into the Latin American market.
The contract was commissioned by the Peruvian Army Arsenal in May and facilitated by South Korea’s STX Corporation -- a global trading company specializing in defense procurement. Hyundai Rotem will supply 30 K808 vehicles through STX Corporation, which brokered the agreement. Notably, the deal accounts for approximately 9.17 percent of STX’s annual revenue.
What is the K808?
The K808 is an armored vehicle with eight wheels and all-wheel drive, designed to transport troops through tough mountainous terrain or active combat zones. Built with enhanced underbody protection, it is highly resistant to landmines and improvised explosive devices. The vehicle’s powerful all-wheel-drive system ensures it can handle harsh conditions with ease.
First introduced in 2016, the K808 was developed alongside the K806, a smaller six-wheeled version, as part of Hyundai Rotem’s initiative to build modern, highly mobile vehicles for South Korea’s military. The K808 has since proven its reliability, making it a strong candidate for export.
Expanding Korea’s defense footprint
This deal highlights South Korea’s growing role in the global defense industry. Hyundai Rotem’s success follows its 2022 agreement to supply K2 Black Panther tanks to Poland.
For Peru, the K808 boosts military mobility and safety. For Hyundai Rotem and STX Corporation, the contract is a breakthrough into Latin America and new, competitive markets as nations modernize their defense capabilities.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly speaker postpones vote on 2025 budget proposal
-
Can Korea break away from apartment fixation?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement