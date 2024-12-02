Hyundai Rotem wins $60m defense contract in Peru

South Korea's sole tank maker Hyundai Rotem said Monday that it has delivered its K808 White Tiger wheeled armored personnel carriers to Peru in a $60 million deal, marking the entrance of Korea-made armored vehicles into the Latin American market.

The contract was commissioned by the Peruvian Army Arsenal in May and facilitated by South Korea’s STX Corporation -- a global trading company specializing in defense procurement. Hyundai Rotem will supply 30 K808 vehicles through STX Corporation, which brokered the agreement. Notably, the deal accounts for approximately 9.17 percent of STX’s annual revenue.

What is the K808?

The K808 is an armored vehicle with eight wheels and all-wheel drive, designed to transport troops through tough mountainous terrain or active combat zones. Built with enhanced underbody protection, it is highly resistant to landmines and improvised explosive devices. The vehicle’s powerful all-wheel-drive system ensures it can handle harsh conditions with ease.

First introduced in 2016, the K808 was developed alongside the K806, a smaller six-wheeled version, as part of Hyundai Rotem’s initiative to build modern, highly mobile vehicles for South Korea’s military. The K808 has since proven its reliability, making it a strong candidate for export.

Expanding Korea’s defense footprint

This deal highlights South Korea’s growing role in the global defense industry. Hyundai Rotem’s success follows its 2022 agreement to supply K2 Black Panther tanks to Poland.

For Peru, the K808 boosts military mobility and safety. For Hyundai Rotem and STX Corporation, the contract is a breakthrough into Latin America and new, competitive markets as nations modernize their defense capabilities.