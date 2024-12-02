Assembly speaker postpones putting forward downsized 2025 budget bill, calls for agreement by next week

Most Popular
Assembly speaker postpones putting forward downsized 2025 budget bill, calls for agreement by next weekBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 13:46
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday urged the ruling and opposition parties to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget bill by next Tuesday, while postponing putting forward the downsized budget bill.
"After much consideration, we have decided not to present the budget bill at today's plenary session," Woo said during a press briefing.
"I sternly urge the two parties to pass the budget by Dec. 10, the final day of the regular session," he added.
Tensions had been expected as the main opposition Democratic Party pushed for a reduced budget, facing opposition from the ruling People Power Party. (Yonhap)
