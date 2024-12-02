‘Red Light, Green Light’: Doll from 'Squid Game' brings Paris to standstill

An event reenacting scenes from Netflix's mega-hit "Squid Game" season 1 is held on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Young-hee, the towering motion-sensing doll infamous for her ruthless elimination of half the participants in Netflix's massive hit series "Squid Game," returned to menace the streets of Paris on Sunday.

The animatronic doll made a less fearsome appearance this time as her goal was not to shoot players down but to select survivors for an exclusive reward: An invitation to the preview screening of the much-anticipated new season of the show.

Netflix France announced Monday that a total of 456 players vied for the coveted ticket in a live-action version of the Red Light, Green Light game. Clad in the green tracksuits and equipped with motion-sensing devices, the players were divided into three teams, each led by French influencers Maghla, Just Riadh and Inoxtag.

Assembled at one end of the Champs-Elysees, the iconic avenue in the French capital, the participants repeatedly raced and froze in place at intermittent moments, all under the intense gaze of the pink guards. Adding to the challenge of the game was the chilly breeze in near-freezing temperatures.

The final survivors, the exact number of whom has not been disclosed, will join 2,800 lucky fans at the preview event set for Dec. 10, where the first two episodes of the new season will be revealed.

As the show gears up for its second season, the company figured the live event was "the best way to celebrate the show’s return," officials from Netflix France remarked. The collaboration with the Champs-Elysees Committee helped bring this event to life, they added.

The dark Korean drama, which dominated Netflix's global charts for 46 days following its September 2021 debut, has been gaining traction ahead of its upcoming season release. The new season of the global hit series will premiere on Dec. 26.