지나쌤

Ex-Army man sends beloved ax as thank you to firefighters

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 12:16

    • Link copied

This photo distributed by the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarter shows the ax and letter of gratitude sent by former Army serviceman Heo Hyeong-rae. (Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarter) This photo distributed by the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarter shows the ax and letter of gratitude sent by former Army serviceman Heo Hyeong-rae. (Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarter)

An 85-year-old former Army serviceman has sent a letter, along with an ax he used during his time in the military, to thank firefighters for their efforts in a fire last month in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

Local media outlets reported Monday that Ansan Fire Station recently received the gifts from Heo Hyeong-rae, who had served as a noncommissioned officer of the South Korean Army for 35 years until being discharged as a sergeant major in 1996.

"I'd like to thank the firefighters who protected 52 people in the Ansan fire on Nov.17 of 2024. Officer Kim Dong-gyu in particular bravely broke the windows with an axe and rescued the people," he wrote in the letter.

He commended the bravery of the firefighters who arrived on the scene of the fire at a six-story commercial complex in Danwon-gu, Ansan, on Nov. 17. The officials rescued 52 people inside the building, with no casualties reported.

Heo said he is sending his axe to be used whenever in need. He added that he has been using the equipment since when he was a sergeant first class, and that it is like a part of him.

Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarter visited the old man and thanked him in person, and said it is planning to display the axe at its museum, located on the first floor of the Gyeonggi-do Safety Experience Center in Osan, Gyeonggi Province.

