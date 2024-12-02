Home

Leisure boat with 3 aboard goes missing in East Sea

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 10:16

This photo provided on Monday shows a search and rescue operation for a missing leisure boat in the East Sea. (Uljin Coast Guard) This photo provided on Monday shows a search and rescue operation for a missing leisure boat in the East Sea. (Uljin Coast Guard)

A search and rescue operation is under way in the sea off the southeastern county of Uljin on Monday after a leisure boat with three people on board went missing the previous day, police said.

The Uljin Coast Guard said families of the sailors reported around 8 p.m. Sunday that contact with the 0.6-ton boat had been lost. The boat reportedly departed from Uljin's Jiksan Port, about 230 kilometers from Seoul, at 1 p.m. on the same day to go fishing.

The Coast Guard mobilized 13 patrol ships and two helicopters to search for the boat. (Yonhap)

