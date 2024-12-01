[Photo News] Art takes off at Incheon Airport

Most Popular
[Photo News] Art takes off at Incheon AirportBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 17:00
Incheon International Airport unveiled a large-scale art project on Saturday, as part of its fourth-phase expansion completion, transforming Terminal 2 into a vibrant cultural hub. Featuring 18 art pavilions spread across 8,000 square meters, travelers can enjoy a fusion of Korean traditions and art from across the world as they walk through and spend time at the terminal. Some highlights from the permanent exhibition include Chae Byungrok’s "Good Luck & Colorful Wishes" and graffiti artist JonOne’s "Korea Jazz," while special exhibitions and performances will also be held from time to time. The initiative reimagines the time spent waiting as an artistic journey, solidifying the airport’s status as a global megahub. (Incheon International Airport)
