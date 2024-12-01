[Test Drive] BMW's new X3 offers sedan-like driving

The new X3, BMW’s latest sports utility vehicle, has come back as a premium mid-sized SUV that offers the comfort driving of a luxury sedan while looking more dynamic than ever.

The Korea Herald got to ride the new X3 20 xDrive, a full-change model following the previous third generation that has been immensely popular in the global market since its launch in 2017, in a media test drive and launch ceremony held at the BMW Experience Center in Incheon on Thursday.

The BMW X3 has led Korea’s import SUV sector over the last 20 years as it has sold nearly 55,000 units since the first generation model was launched in the country in 2004.

The biggest difference that stood out at first was the exterior design of the vehicle, especially the front side. The German brand’s signature kidney grille design has undergone yet another makeover as the new X3’s grille contains horizontal lines and diagonal lines together, which could draw polarizing reactions.

While the new X3 kept its unique proportions from the previous model, the vehicle added more sportiness to emphasize its dynamic silhouette as the latest version offers a 30-millimeter-longer wheelbase, a 65-mm-longer width and a 15-mm-lower height.