[Test Drive] BMW's new X3 offers sedan-like driving
German automaker’s latest full-change model comes back longer, wider, lowerBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 16:35
The new X3, BMW’s latest sports utility vehicle, has come back as a premium mid-sized SUV that offers the comfort driving of a luxury sedan while looking more dynamic than ever.
The Korea Herald got to ride the new X3 20 xDrive, a full-change model following the previous third generation that has been immensely popular in the global market since its launch in 2017, in a media test drive and launch ceremony held at the BMW Experience Center in Incheon on Thursday.
The BMW X3 has led Korea’s import SUV sector over the last 20 years as it has sold nearly 55,000 units since the first generation model was launched in the country in 2004.
The biggest difference that stood out at first was the exterior design of the vehicle, especially the front side. The German brand’s signature kidney grille design has undergone yet another makeover as the new X3’s grille contains horizontal lines and diagonal lines together, which could draw polarizing reactions.
While the new X3 kept its unique proportions from the previous model, the vehicle added more sportiness to emphasize its dynamic silhouette as the latest version offers a 30-millimeter-longer wheelbase, a 65-mm-longer width and a 15-mm-lower height.
The front row has minimized unnecessary buttons to make the interior as simple and modern as possible. A curved display, which combines a 12.3-inch digital dashboard behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display in the middle, emphasized the car’s futuristic interior.
The panorama glass roof, which extends from the top of the front row to the back row, provides a breezy feeling of openness. However, the back row’s knee room and headroom were a bit limited for someone whose height is 180 centimeters or more.
Equipped with a Korea-dedicated navigation system based on the country’s leader navigation service provider Tmap, the navigation and GPS were set up to provide familiarity to local drivers.
During the test drive that covered about 86 kilometers between Incheon and Gimpo in western Seoul, the new X3 felt surprisingly different from other BMW models, as it was smoother and quieter. Even at a high speed, the car stayed low to the ground to offer a stable ride and there was not much noise inside the vehicle. Although there were no curvy winding courses, the X3’s cornering was effortless and sleek.
Due to the snow that had fallen earlier in the day, most of the roads during the test drive were wet. Despite the moist conditions, the new X3 had no troubles when accelerating or decelerating as it held a firm grip on the road throughout the drive.
The price of the new X3 begins at 68.9 million won ($49,412) in the Korean market with three available trims: X3 20 xDrive, X3 20d xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive.
Meanwhile, BMW Korea also held a ceremony for the renovation of the BMW Driving Center in Incheon earlier on the same day. The German auto brand injected 4.85 billion won for the renewal of the hands-on experience foothold. Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the BMW Driving Center’s establishment, BMW Korea emphasized a seamless viewing flow by removing partitions to allow visitors a more connected experience with the brand.
